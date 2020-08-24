Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne will always rep Kobe Bryant. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to remember the late NBA icon following his birthday.

Lil Wayne Remembers Kobe

On Monday, Lil Tunechi went to Instagram with a throwback pic of himself holding Bryant down. The shot features him rocking a Kobe No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

“Mamba forever.” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram

Mamba forever.

High-Key Details

On Monday, rap star Big Sean went online to remember Black Mamba. The rap entertainer shared pics of himself rocking a throwback Bryant Lakers jersey and declared today a special day in memory of his two retired numbers – 8 and 24.

“National Holiday 8/24 💜💛♾” -Big Sean’s Instagram

National Holiday 8/24 💜💛♾

Wait, There’s More

On Sunday, former “Power” actress La La Anthony hit up Instagram with a pic of herself and Kobe’s late wife Vanessa snapping a selfie together in a pool. Anthony dished on how much she cherished their relationship and vowed friendship on Kobe’s born day.

“On Kobe’s birthday today, I celebrate you @vanessabryant ❤️🙏🏽I know today is extra tough but your strength, love, & resilience is unmatched. I’ve never seen anything like it. Nothing makes me happier then when I tell you one of my crazy stories and u start laughing ur ass off🤣Here’s to more fun memories and big ass smiles. You deserve that. Kobe and Gigi are smiling with you every step of the way. I got your back. NOW. FOREVER. & ALWAYS 🙏🏽❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOB🙏🏽❤️LOVE YOU QUEEN MAMBA🐍💜💛💛💜💛💜💛💜” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Before You Go

This past Sunday, rap veteran Nas went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. The hip-hop entertainer shared a throwback pic of Black Mamba hanging out with fellow late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle.

“Rest In Peace Kobe & Nip That’s Off The Rip. King Sh.. Happy Birthday KOBE #thecure #kingsdisease” -Nas’ Instagram

The rap heavyweight also shared a throwback pic of himself rocking a Bryant jersey during a performance.

“Me performing in the Kobe jersey. Happy Birthday King” -Nas’ Instagram