Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne might really be in love-love. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to gush over how much he is riding with new boo Denise Bidot.

On Tuesday, Weezy F. Baby went full-blown public about his feelings for Denise. Wayne shared a pic of his model boo soaking in sun rays in a swimming pool.

“All…” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram “Yours…✨❤️😘” -Denise Bidot

Last week, the rap star’s new girlfriend Denise Bidot went to her Instagram Story with a series of three pictures boo’d up next to Lil Wayne as his new girlfriend. Her caption hinted at a special relationship brewing.

“Somehow in the middle of all the madness something special happened. Us” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram

Wayne split from his previous model girlfriend almost two months ago. While details are scarce, public evidence suggested they called off wedding plans.

Their breakup appears to be recent. The plus-sized model was seen wearing her engagement ring as recently as April 28, but it was missing from her hand in photos from early May. The couple, who got matching tattoos, sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was seen flaunting her massive rock on Instagram last fall. (Rap-Up)

She previously sported the alleged engagement ring he bought her on social media.