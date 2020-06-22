Young Money boss Lil Wayne is always embracing his daddy duties and extended family. The hip-hop superstar went online this past weekend to share an epic look at his children.

Wayne x Daddy Duties

On Sunday, Weezy F. Baby showed off a look at how he celebrated Father’s Day. Wayne released a pic of himself surrounded with a bunch of balloons and his kids.

“Gang!” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram “Happy Father’s Day brother 🙏🏿” -Juicy J “❤️” -Denise Bidot

High-Key Details

Last week, the rap star’s new girlfriend Denise Bidot went to her Instagram Story with a series of three pictures boo’d up next to Lil Wayne as his new girlfriend. Her caption hinted at a special relationship brewing.

“Somehow in the middle of all the madness something special happened. Us” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Wayne split from his previous model girlfriend almost two months ago. While details are scarce, public evidence suggested they called off wedding plans.

Their breakup appears to be recent. The plus-sized model was seen wearing her engagement ring as recently as April 28, but it was missing from her hand in photos from early May. The couple, who got matching tattoos, sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was seen flaunting her massive rock on Instagram last fall. (Rap-Up)

Before You Go

She previously sported the alleged engagement ring he bought her on social media.