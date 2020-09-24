Lil Wayne Celebrates Tha Carter V W: Surprise Deluxe Edition

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is giving his diehard fans some serious appreciation. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced the deluxe version of his Tha Carter V album in celebration of its 2-year anniversary.

Lil Wayne’s Carter V Deluxe Edition

Weezy F. Baby went to his social media pages to break the huge news. Wayne shared the project’s artwork and revealed his new release would arrive at midnight with even more songs added to the original tracklisting.

“To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 I felt it was only right to bless my fans/supporters with a few of my older songs/bangers that didn’t make the album. So TONIGHT at 12am EST/9pm PST let’s celebrate!!! I appresiate every last one of y’all!🤙🏾🤙🏾 #IAintShitWithoutYou #C5Deluxe” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter 6

In August 2020, Wayne appeared on an ESPN broadcast and broke some massive music news to fans. While the world is desperately waiting for a Tha Carter 6 album, Weezy F. Baby said his No Ceilings 3 would drop first.

“Carter VI coming soon but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.” (ESPN)

BREAKING: Lil Wayne just announced on ESPN that Tha Carter 6, as well as No Ceilings 3, are coming soon



This adds on to the Collegrove 2 collab album with 2 Chainz that is already expected to drop this year. Lil Wayne's Carter 6 is officially coming.

Joint Efforts

Along with his solo releases, Wayne is currently working with longtime friend 2 Chainz on a collaboration album. The pair are set to follow-up their Collegrove album with a sequel.

Along with announcing No Ceilings 3 and Tha Carter VI, Weezy claimed that he and 2 Chainz will be dropping Collegrove 2 in the near future also. This follows the release of Chainz’s single, “Money Maker,” which featured Tunechi. (Complex)

Recently, Wayne and Chainz delivered their new “Money Maker” single to the masses.

Weezy’s Baby

Outside of making smashes, Wayne has kept busy lately clocking in relationship goals with his girlfriend and model Denise Bidot. A few days ago, Bidot shared a flurry of pics rocking a chain showing Wayne’s “Tunechi” nickname as a pendant around her neck.