Young Money boss Lil Wayne seems to have found a new flame. Just weeks after his split from rumored fiancée and Australian model La’tecia Thomas, he’s appeared posted up alongside a new woman.

Wayne x Denise

Plus-size model Denise Bidot went to her Instagram Story recently with a series of three pictures boo’d up next to Wayne. Her caption hints towards a special relationship between the pair as well.

“Somehow in the middle of all the madness something special happened. Us” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Wayne split from his previous model girlfriend almost two months ago. While details are scarce, public evidence suggested they called off wedding plans.

Their breakup appears to be recent. The plus-sized model was seen wearing her engagement ring as recently as April 28, but it was missing from her hand in photos from early May. The couple, who got matching tattoos, sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was seen flaunting her massive rock on Instagram last fall. (Rap-Up)

Wait, There’s More

She previously sported the alleged engagement ring he bought her on social media.

Before You Go

Back in the mid-2000’s, Wayne briefly tied the knot with his daughter Reginae Carter‘s mom Antonia Wright.