Young Money boss Lil Wayne seems to have found a new flame. Just weeks after his split from rumored fiancée and Australian model La’tecia Thomas, he’s appeared posted up alongside a new woman.
Wayne x Denise
Plus-size model Denise Bidot went to her Instagram Story recently with a series of three pictures boo’d up next to Wayne. Her caption hints towards a special relationship between the pair as well.
“Somehow in the middle of all the madness something special happened. Us” -Denise Bidot’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Wayne split from his previous model girlfriend almost two months ago. While details are scarce, public evidence suggested they called off wedding plans.
Their breakup appears to be recent. The plus-sized model was seen wearing her engagement ring as recently as April 28, but it was missing from her hand in photos from early May. The couple, who got matching tattoos, sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was seen flaunting her massive rock on Instagram last fall. (Rap-Up)
Wait, There’s More
She previously sported the alleged engagement ring he bought her on social media.
Before You Go
The two may have met on social media after Wayne slid into her DMs while overseas last year. “I saw someone on TV and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to get in touch with this person,’” he said in a recent interview. “I met a very, very special person.”This would be the second marriage for Weezy, who was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson from 2004-2006. They share a 21-year-old daughter, Reginae. Wayne also has three sons from previous relationships. (Rap-Up)