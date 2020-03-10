R&B star Jhené Aiko is feeling the love surrounding her third studio album Chilombo. The must-hear chill album has received a couple hefty co-signs from rap heavyweights Lil Uzi Vert and Future.

This week, Aiko put up an Instagram Story showing love to Uzi’s newest – and long-awaited – album Eternal Atake. Uzi responded to the salute by co-signing her solo effort.

“Thank you ya album too hard”

Future, who is featured on Chilombo, also went to social media to acknowledge the project. He promoted their “Happiness Over Everything” single on his Instagram Story page.

Future co-signs Jhené Aiko’s new album 👏 pic.twitter.com/WAMdkMH4w9 — SOHH (@sohh) March 10, 2020

The EP is expected to debut at #2 on Billboard 200. It’s projected to sell around 95,000 to 120,000 units in its opening week.

In early March 2020, Aiko lit up her Instagram page with a look at her signature tattoos. Her pic also features some rock-hard stomach muscles.