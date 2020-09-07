Lil Uzi Vert Addresses New Pics Of Him Kissing Mystery Woman

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is setting the record straight. The hip-hop star has come forward to address social media going nuts over pics of himself getting extra gushy and kissing a mystery woman.
Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Dating Rumors
Uzi Vert went to his Twitter page to put a swift end to the speculation. Despite looking boo’d and cuffed up, LUV distanced himself from the gossip and called the woman a fan.
“Sh*t old I don’t even got braces … Ya n*gga wear bandannas when he get dress. … I don’t f*ck with that girl that’s it. … That’s not my girl wouldn’t lie never did nothin but that #justbeingUzi she cool tho but that post was lame suppose to keep that” -Lil Uzi Vert’s Twitter
Uzi Might Have Found Love
The Internet initially started to wonder if Uzi had found himself a new ride or die. Pics surfaced and scattered across the Internet of Vert getting extra comfortable with the fan.
Sadness Creates Greatness
In January 2018, Uzi Vert revealed he relied on feeling sad to create new music.
Lil Uzi Vert and Future
Outside of emotions, Lil Uzi Vert and Future recently turned teasers into realties. After mounted speculation, the hip-hop stars joined forces in August 2020 to release their “Patek” and “Over Your Hear” songs to the masses.