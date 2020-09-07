Lil Uzi Vert Addresses New Pics Of Him Kissing Mystery Woman

Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is setting the record straight. The hip-hop star has come forward to address social media going nuts over pics of himself getting extra gushy and kissing a mystery woman.

Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Dating Rumors

Uzi Vert went to his Twitter page to put a swift end to the speculation. Despite looking boo’d and cuffed up, LUV distanced himself from the gossip and called the woman a fan.

“Sh*t old I don’t even got braces … Ya n*gga wear bandannas when he get dress. … I don’t f*ck with that girl that’s it. … That’s not my girl wouldn’t lie never did nothin but that #justbeingUzi she cool tho but that post was lame suppose to keep that” -Lil Uzi Vert’s Twitter

Shit old I don’t even got braces — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) September 7, 2020

Ya nigga wear bandannas when he get dress — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) September 7, 2020

I don’t fuck with that girl that’s it . 💯 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) September 7, 2020

Baby Pluto speaks ….. pic.twitter.com/PpnwLSVsp1 — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) September 7, 2020 Lil Uzi Vert shuts down dating rumors.

Uzi Might Have Found Love

The Internet initially started to wonder if Uzi had found himself a new ride or die. Pics surfaced and scattered across the Internet of Vert getting extra comfortable with the fan.

Sadness Creates Greatness

In January 2018, Uzi Vert revealed he relied on feeling sad to create new music.

When I get sad just know something coming 😞🤮🔥…..I’m sad — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 11, 2018

WHAT THE FUCK ERRRRBODY SO FAKE FOR ☹️🤷🏾‍♂️💆🏽‍♂️®️ — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 11, 2018

When you bring people in ya life that haven’t cried , been in the cold , haven’t struggled with you …….

X Them Out Now 🥀🌹🦇®️ — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 11, 2018

Lil Uzi Vert and Future

Outside of emotions, Lil Uzi Vert and Future recently turned teasers into realties. After mounted speculation, the hip-hop stars joined forces in August 2020 to release their “Patek” and “Over Your Hear” songs to the masses.