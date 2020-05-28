New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine might have some serious pay-per-view money on the table if he wants to knuckle up. The hip-hop troll has sparked some dicey words from fellow Big Apple native Lil Tjay.

6ix9ine x Tjay

This week, 6ix9ine struck first by clowning now-viral footage of Tjay boxing hip-hop artist YK Osiris. However, LT didn’t take 6ix9ine’s laughing emojis kindly and offered to knock him out.

“6ix9ine reacts to Lil Tjay boxing YK Osiris… who’d win in a match?? 6ix9ine or Lil Tjay?? 🥊🤔 .” -SOHH’s Instagram

Fight Night

Hours prior, both Tjay and Osiris sparked social media’s attention. Footage went viral of the two rappers lacing up for a boxing match.

Wait, There’s More

6ix9ine trolling comes after he delivered some heart-breaking news to his fans. Tekashi announced his upcoming new song and music video would suffer another major setback.

Before You Go

6ix9ine is really going for troll of the year. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with some major shade aimed at Atlanta rap artist Rich The Kid. Initially, Rich The Kid went to his Instagram page and offered to drop new music if his followers increased to 8 million which caused 6ix9ine to troll him. Tekashi threw himself into the situation by encouraging fans to unfollow Kid.

“Dropping new music when i hit 8million follower !! Go tell somebody to follow me”