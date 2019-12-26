Chicago rapper Lil Reese knows he has angels. The hip-hop artist has reflected on surviving a near-death shooting and gearing up for a huge career comeback.

Reese went to Instagram this week to speak on his life and ultimate return to music-making once he’s healed up.

Earlier this month, Reese promised his upcoming “16 Shots” song is coming together.

In late November, Reese revealed he had just finished up the record.

I did song last nite called 16 shots produced by murda on beats yall kno I can’t talk rite 🔥 ass track i whisper on — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) November 25, 2019

Last month, Reese hit up his socials with updates on his well-being following the near-death shooting.