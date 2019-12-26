Chicago rapper Lil Reese knows he has angels. The hip-hop artist has reflected on surviving a near-death shooting and gearing up for a huge career comeback.
Reese went to Instagram this week to speak on his life and ultimate return to music-making once he’s healed up.
Earlier this month, Reese promised his upcoming “16 Shots” song is coming together.
In late November, Reese revealed he had just finished up the record.
Last month, Reese hit up his socials with updates on his well-being following the near-death shooting.