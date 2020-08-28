Chicago rapper Lil Reese just doesn’t care. The hip-hop entertainer has dragged vixen Jade into his publicized feud with rap rival Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Lil Reese Disses Jade

This week, Reese went to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back. He publicly called out 6ix9ine’s girlfriend and took a shot at her body.

“Aye tell his wife jade mind her business wit that fake hard a** 😭😭” -Lil Reese’s Twitter

Reese also shared a tweet directly aimed at Tekashi.

“That n*gga a b*tch i a never go out like a pussy that n*gga 🧢 on a bald head lil trick a** Mexican…”

That nigga a bitch i a never go out like a pussy that nigga 🧢 on a bald head lil trick ass Mexican… — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) August 28, 2020

High-Key Details

Instead of staying silent, Tekashi made sure to clap back at Reese. 6ix9ine questioned why Reese’s Twitter fingers had the best of him.

“I never seen the GRIM REAPER tweet so much. What happen to ‘LOL'”

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few days, Tekashi and Reese have lit each other up over social media trolling.

The beef between Reese, who is a close friend of Chief Keef, and 6ix9ine started after Reese left a comment on Tekashi’s Instagram post while the Brooklyn rapper was promoting his forthcoming album, Tattle Tales. “I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don’t lose yo life playing on internet 69,” Reese said. The “Gooba” rapper later replied, “I just seen a video of u sh*tten on yourself :(.” After 6ix9ine posted the clip of Lil Reese getting jumped, he uploaded a parody video of himself reenacting the incident, in which he can be seen in a brown stained diaper. (XXL Mag)

Before You Go

Over the past few weeks, Jade and Tekashi have made sure to let the world in on their relationship goals together.