Chicago rapper Lil Reese realizes how much of a blessing it is to still be on this Earth 27 years since his birth. The hip-hop entertainer has acknowledged his born day by reflecting on people he’s lost to death and jail.

Big Facts: On Monday, Reese hit up Instagram with a reflective post about life.

On A Related Note: Around Christmas 2019, Reese thought about nearly dying after suffering a serious gunshot wound to his neck.

Wait, There’s More: In December 2019, Reese promised his upcoming “16 Shots” song is getting pieced together.

Before You Go: Recently, Reese revealed he had just finished up the record.

I did song last nite called 16 shots produced by murda on beats yall kno I can’t talk rite 🔥 ass track i whisper on — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) November 25, 2019