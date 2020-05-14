Rap star Lil Nas X is going back in time. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a batch of pics way before a global quarantine put the world into lockdown mode.
A Year Ago
Last night, X hit up Instagram with a slew of shots. The pics stem from May 2019 and feature him taking all types of wild selfies including one alongside a horse.
“may 2019” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram
X Is Ready To Mingle
A few nights ago, Lil Nas went to Twitter to deliver big news. X announced he had a yearning to find out how women are behind closed doors.
“hey guys i’ve decided to give vagina a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie?” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter
Wait, There’s More
The headline-generating tweet immediately generated a ton of social media interest. Fellow musician Noah Cyrus stepped up and offered her services.
“i got u bro 😌” -Noah Cyrus’ Twitter
Before You Go
Recently, Nas discussed his decision to openly come out about his sexuality and interest in dating men.
“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he says, adding that he also worries about the safety and wellbeing of fans who may grapple with the decision to come out. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.” (The Guardian)