Rap star Lil Nas X is going back in time. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share a batch of pics way before a global quarantine put the world into lockdown mode.

A Year Ago

Last night, X hit up Instagram with a slew of shots. The pics stem from May 2019 and feature him taking all types of wild selfies including one alongside a horse.

“may 2019” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram

X Is Ready To Mingle

A few nights ago, Lil Nas went to Twitter to deliver big news. X announced he had a yearning to find out how women are behind closed doors.

“hey guys i’ve decided to give vagina a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie?” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter

hey guys i’ve decided to give vagina a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie? — nope (@LilNasX) May 12, 2020

Wait, There’s More

The headline-generating tweet immediately generated a ton of social media interest. Fellow musician Noah Cyrus stepped up and offered her services.

“i got u bro 😌” -Noah Cyrus’ Twitter

i got u bro 😌 https://t.co/khSAJijv1w — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 12, 2020

Before You Go

Recently, Nas discussed his decision to openly come out about his sexuality and interest in dating men.