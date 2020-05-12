Rap rookie Lil Nas X is down to try something new. The hip-hop star has announced an interest in changing up his sexual preference and getting intimate with women.

Last night, Lil Nas went to Twitter to deliver the big news. X announced he had a yearning to find out how women are behind closed doors.

“hey guys i’ve decided to give vagina a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie?” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter

The headline-generating tweet immediately generated a ton of social media interest. Fellow musician Noah Cyrus stepped up and offered her services.

i got u bro 😌 https://t.co/khSAJijv1w — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) May 12, 2020

Recently, Nas discussed his decision to openly come out about his sexuality and interest in dating men.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he says, adding that he also worries about the safety and wellbeing of fans who may grapple with the decision to come out. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.” (The Guardian)

Recently, Lil Nas X went online with nude shots. The pics featured him in his birthday suit and flexing in a bathroom.

“No homo” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram