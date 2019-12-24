Rap newcomer Lil Nas X is here to hold his pops down. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek into an early Christmas present he gave his day one.

On Tuesday, Nas went to Instagram with a shot of himself alongside Papa X holding his MTV Video Music Award trophy.

gave my dad my moon man! happy holidays! 🧡

Recently, Nas announced he had one of the most streamed songs of all-time in the United States.

Last summer, X reflected on how much he had leveled up in 2019.

wow man last year i was sleeping on my sisters floor, had no money, struggling to get plays on my music, suffering from daily headaches, now i’m gay. — nope (@LilNasX) July 28, 2019

A few days prior, X revealed how many MTV Video Music Awards nominations he had received.