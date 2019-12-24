Rap newcomer Lil Nas X is here to hold his pops down. The hip-hop star has shared a sneak peek into an early Christmas present he gave his day one.

On Tuesday, Nas went to Instagram with a shot of himself alongside Papa X holding his MTV Video Music Award trophy.

gave my dad my moon man! happy holidays! 🧡

Recently, Nas announced he had one of the most streamed songs of all-time in the United States.

2020 🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️🧞‍♂️

Last summer, X reflected on how much he had leveled up in 2019.

A few days prior, X revealed how many MTV Video Music Awards nominations he had received.

VOTE FOR US! THANK U MTV! 🤩

