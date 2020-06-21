Rap star Lil Nas X knows how fast time flies by. The hip-hop entertainer came forward this weekend to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of his 7 album’s release.
Lil Nas x 7
On Sunday, X hit up Instagram with a slew of pics and clips connected to last year’s project. One shot features him turning up in a recording studio.
“ITS BEEN 1 YEAR SINCE 7 DROPPED! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 7! 🤩🥳😭❤️” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram
“PANINI DROPPED 1 YEAR AGO TODAY!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANINI! 🥪 🤖 🤩”
High-Key Details
Back in May 2020, X hit up Instagram with a slew of pre-coronavirus pandemic shots. The pics stemed from May 2019 and featured Lil Nas X taking all types of wild selfies including one alongside a horse.
“may 2019” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
A few nights prior, Lil Nas went to Twitter to deliver big news. X announced he had a yearning to find out how women are behind closed doors.
“hey guys i’ve decided to give vagina a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie?” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter
“i got u bro 😌” -Noah Cyrus’ Twitter
Before You Go
Recently, Nas discussed his decision to openly come out about his sexuality and interest in dating men.
“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he says, adding that he also worries about the safety and wellbeing of fans who may grapple with the decision to come out. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.” (The Guardian)