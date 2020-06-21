Rap star Lil Nas X knows how fast time flies by. The hip-hop entertainer came forward this weekend to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of his 7 album’s release.

Lil Nas x 7

On Sunday, X hit up Instagram with a slew of pics and clips connected to last year’s project. One shot features him turning up in a recording studio.

“ITS BEEN 1 YEAR SINCE 7 DROPPED! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY 7! 🤩🥳😭❤️” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram

“PANINI DROPPED 1 YEAR AGO TODAY!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANINI! 🥪 🤖 🤩”

Back in May 2020, X hit up Instagram with a slew of pre-coronavirus pandemic shots. The pics stemed from May 2019 and featured Lil Nas X taking all types of wild selfies including one alongside a horse.

“may 2019” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram

A few nights prior, Lil Nas went to Twitter to deliver big news. X announced he had a yearning to find out how women are behind closed doors.

“hey guys i’ve decided to give vagina a try. anybody know where i can find some good coochie?” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter

“i got u bro 😌” -Noah Cyrus’ Twitter

Recently, Nas discussed his decision to openly come out about his sexuality and interest in dating men.