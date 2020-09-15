Lil Nas X Announces Kids Book and Reveals Release Date

Southern rapper Lil Nas X is ready to reach a whole new demographic. The hip-hop star has announced plans to release a kids book called C Is For Country and shared the project’s cover art.

Lil Nas X’s Kids Book

Nas went to his social media pages to break the huge news to followers. Barring any setbacks, the book will be available for purchase at the start of 2021.

“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! 🤧 C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right now at the link in my bio.” -Lil Nas X’s Instagram

Rihanna Hearts Lil Nas X

Recently, Grammy-winning superstar Rihanna made his day. The high-profile entertainer co-signed his new music and inspired him to let the world know.

“RIHANNA HEARD MY SNIPPET LETS F*CKING GOOOO!” -Lil Nas X’s Twitter

Fenty x Skin

Recently, Nas teamed up with Rihanna for her new Fenty Skin rollout campaign.

Save The Date

In June 2020, Lil Nas celebrated the one-year anniversary of his 7 album.