Rap newcomer Lil Nas X is channeling his inner Nelly. The hip-hop star has treated fans to a clip of himself turning up with a now-fashionable band-aid.

Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Lil Nas X shared the must-see footage of himself donning the band-aid on his lip.

On A Related Note: In the early and mid-2000’s, rap veteran Nelly made wearing band-aids a popular trend.

Wait, There’s More: In late December 2019, Nas shared a sneak peek into what he gave his dad for Christmas.

gave my dad my moon man! happy holidays! 🧡

Before You Go: Recently, Nas announced he had one of the most streamed songs of all-time in the United States.