Comedian Lil Duval is always with the jokes. The hip-hop funnyman has lit up social media with an alleged mug shot of former self-proclaimed rap game groupie Kat Stacks.

On Thursday, Duval went to his Instagram page and shared the pic.

Nah – chilllllll tho @lilduval with the HARD jokes at the start of 2020! lmfao #FreeKatStacks?

In 2015, Stacks talked about her infamous, headline-generating run in hip-hop.

Back in 2010, Stacks made headlines after getting detained in Nashville, Tennessee just days after turning 21.

She’s currently being held without bail at the Nashville Correctional Development Center For Females. “She didn’t get arrested for a state charge, so she must’ve missed an immigration court date in the past. Once that happens they start looking for you and once they got you… it’s a wrap,” says Miss Pugh a police assistant at Nashville’s CJC. Pugh also stated that most of the time illegal aliens are deported within seven days of detainment. However, if the woman who made a name for herself by sexing and terrorizing rappers seeks council, there may be a chance she stays on US soil. (VIBE)

In fall 2010, Atlanta rapper Soujla Boy shared his love for the infamous personality.