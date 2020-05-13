Chicago rapper Lil Durk is not looking to help out law enforcement. The hip-hop star went online this week to remind fans he’s not about working with cops.

Shhhh Policy

This week, Durk hit up Instagram to let the world know he doesn’t believe in snitching. LD said he keeps his mouth shut when confronted by cops.

“The police asked me what I see …… ummmmmmmmmmmmmm I’m legally blind sir” -Lil Durk’s Instagram

Snitches Get Stitches

Over the past few days, rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded to shade fired his way from rapper/actor Chet Hanks. Specifically, 6ix9ine addressed getting accused of living a life of fear after working with law enforcement in a federal drug racketeering case.

“Wishing his dad a speedy recovery” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Taking on the big man approach – lol @6ix9ine responds to shade thrown his way by Tom Hanks' son Chet Haze. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/iuVg1TIvFv — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 12, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Tek went to Instagram Monday to get everyone dragging his name across social media for snitching. 6ix9ine also hyped up his “GOOBA” music video reaching over 100 million YouTube views in less than 72 hours.

“Look at the numbers in 3 days…. look at everybody who clout chases off my name find me something they did that can match that……… MATTER FACT combine them all together give them some help 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020