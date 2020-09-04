Lil Durk Addresses Voter Suppression and Uphill Battles In The Voice Music Video

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is holding the trenches down – always. The hip-hop star has come through for the streets with his new “The Voice” music video which focuses on a slew of topics including how Chi-Town views him as music icon JAY-Z and dealing with voter suppression with election day around the corner.

Check out the official music video release details below.

Fresh from his chart-topping collaboration with Drake on “Laugh Now Cry Later” and his guest appearance on Nas’ “King Disease,” Lil Durk has dropped the prolific surprise track, “The Voice.” Produced by TurnmeupJosh, Durk addresses voter suppression in addition to the ups and downs that come with fame and success while staying true to the streets.