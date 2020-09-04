Lil Durk Addresses Voter Suppression and Uphill Battles In The Voice Music Video

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is holding the trenches down – always. The hip-hop star has come through for the streets with his new “The Voice” music video which focuses on a slew of topics including how Chi-Town views him as music icon JAY-Z and dealing with voter suppression with election day around the corner.
Check out the official music video release details below.
Fresh from his chart-topping collaboration with Drake on “Laugh Now Cry Later” and his guest appearance on Nas’ “King Disease,” Lil Durk has dropped the prolific surprise track, “The Voice.” Produced by TurnmeupJosh, Durk addresses voter suppression in addition to the ups and downs that come with fame and success while staying true to the streets.
Durk recently celebrated the success of Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, his largest commercial debut to date. The ode to his 2018 mixtape Just Cause Y’all Waited– debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and has over 45 million global streams. The deluxe version of the project features seven new gems and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition, his hit single “Home Body” Ft. Gunna & TK Kravitz is now RIAA Certified Platinum. The Chicago MC has also achieved critical acclaim with his guest appearance on “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which has sold over 1 million units in the US–just two weeks after it’s August release.
