Lil Baby Tries Out Fivio Foreign Snapchat Filter

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is hilarious in this clip. He shouts out fellow rap artist Fivio Foreign as he plays with his Snapchat filter. Despite Instagram Story getting all of the attention most times, there is still a heavy presence on Snapchat with artists like Rick Ross still feeding content into the social media platform.

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

