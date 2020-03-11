Atlanta rapper Lil Baby wants Lil Yachty to know they’re on solid terms. The hip-hop star recently dished on their personal relationship and why distanced bond might have Lil Boat questioning their bond.

In a new “Breakfast Club” interview, Baby talked about how much he respects Yachty. He also credited LY for tightening his bond with their label Quality Control.

“Yachty is my man. He was like the first person at QC to grab me under his win. Now I’m gone all the time, so he kinda feels like I don’t really f*ck with him like that, but I really do. It ain’t that at all.” (“The Breakfast Club”)

This week, Baby went all-out to show Yachty big support. The Atlanta rap star co-signed and promoted Boat’s new “Oprah’s Bank Account” anthem.

Earlier in the week, the “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video premiered online. The visual features rap heavyweights Drake and DaBaby.

The visual is pure comedic gold. In the must-see clip, Yachty dresses up as TV icon Oprah Winfrey as Drake and DaBaby show off their own acting chops.