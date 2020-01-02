Rap rookie Lil Baby is gearing up to drop some serious fire. The hip-hop newcomer has shared the artwork to his upcoming My Turn album.

This week, Baby went to Twitter to share the must-see artwork which features himself surrounded by goats.

Baby is currently gearing up to perform on next week’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” broadcast.

He also announces he will be performing his hit single “Woah” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Monday, January 6. Lil Baby has been a dominant force in hip-hop since his debut and 2019 was his biggest yet. Last month his largest hit to date “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, marking Baby’s first Grammy nomination. The song also started off the year as the first #1 at urban radio and was also the most played song of 2019 at urban.

In early December, the rap heavyweight treated fans to his new “Woah” music video premiere.

A few days ago, Lil Baby celebrated New Year’s Day in blue fashion drip.