Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is standing his ground. The hip-hop entertainer took to social media this week to remind folks he’s not here to suck up to anyone.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, Baby hit up Twitter to keep it 100 on his self-respect.

Ain kissin no ass I’ll rather be broke 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) January 8, 2020

On A Related Note: Baby is currently gearing up to drop some audio fire in the coming days.

Sum 2 Prove 1/10/20 pic.twitter.com/vdOHgDVQtj — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) January 5, 2020

Wait, There’s More: Earlier in the week, Baby pulled through for a memorable “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” live performance.

Before You Go: Last week, LB shared the album artwork to his upcoming My Turn project.