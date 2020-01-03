Rap rookie Lil Baby is staying busy-busy these days. The hip-hop star has linked up with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo for their new “U Played” single.

Big Facts: After mounted anticipation, Moneybagg and Baby blessed fans with the must-hear single across streaming platforms.

High-Key Details: Leading up to the premiere, Moneybagg made sure to get fans hyped about the record on Twitter.

She Wanna Ride Ah Rover Told Her Da Uber Was Closer !! 😅🤷🏽‍♂️ “U Played” OUT NOW !! pic.twitter.com/bKFxEkl0oH — Big Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 3, 2020

Wait, There’s More: The anthem has sparked massive co-signs and received social media’s approval.

She wanted to chill but this ain’t no kickback @MoneyBaggYo 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3cU4TmNF9s — Sadot (@SardarBrown) January 3, 2020

i’m still the same nigga from minimum wage 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/wVBRzotvEb — LT™ (@JustDvrius_) January 3, 2020

My boy just snapped 🔥 @MoneyBaggYo — DQ Stacks 🤑🌑🦇 (@_callmedq) January 3, 2020

Before You Go: Lil Baby is currently gearing up to drop his new My Turn project.