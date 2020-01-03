Rap rookie Lil Baby is staying busy-busy these days. The hip-hop star has linked up with Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo for their new “U Played” single.
Big Facts: After mounted anticipation, Moneybagg and Baby blessed fans with the must-hear single across streaming platforms.
High-Key Details: Leading up to the premiere, Moneybagg made sure to get fans hyped about the record on Twitter.
Wait, There’s More: The anthem has sparked massive co-signs and received social media’s approval.
Before You Go: Lil Baby is currently gearing up to drop his new My Turn project.