Lil Baby Co-Signs Moneybagg Yo + Blac Youngsta’s Code Red Mixtape

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is showing Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta some serious love. The hip-hop superstar has come forward to co-sign the duo’s newly released Code Red studio mixtape.

Lil Baby Co-Signs Code Red

The Georgia native went to his Instagram page to salute the duo on their new project. Baby also promoted his protégé 42 Dugg’s “Gun Smoke” record from the mixtape.

“@blacyoungsta @moneybaggyo Out Now 🔥” -Lil Baby’s Instagram

Moneybagg’s girlfriend Ari Fletcher has also shared her support for the project.

“Out right now!!! 4nem turnt ❤️ @moneybaggyo @blacyoungsta”

Moneybagg Yo’s Code Red Tracklisting

Yo went to his Instagram page to unload the must-see 13-track line-up. Everyone from 42 Dugg and Yo Gotti to DaBaby and City Girls have spots on the mixtape.

Moneybagg Yo Announces Joint Project

Initially, Yo went to his Instagram Live to deliver the huge mixtape news. Moneybagg spent nearly 40 minutes to unload the major announcement and had everyone from Blac Youngsta to his girlfriend Ari Fletcher join the livestream.

Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta announce their forthcoming joint mixtape due this Friday, September 18th on N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records with Epic Records/CMG Enterprises. The two went on Instagram Live this afternoon to reveal the collaboration. “Y’all ready for this new sh*t or what? Friday, September 18. Like 4 days before my official bag day. Sh*t is going to be a movie. All this sh*t y’all been waiting for – all them little snippets and sh*t I’ve been playing is on it.”

September 18th 🔥🔥

The Moneybagg Announcement

Earlier in the week, Moneybagg went to his social media pages to tease fans about new tunes dropping. However, he never revealed the mixtape is a collaborative effort with Blac Youngsta.