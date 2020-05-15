Atlanta rapper Lil Baby isn’t rushing to the recording booth for just anyone in 2020. The hip-hop heavyweight has revealed his disinterest in doing guest spots on other people’s songs.

No More Baby

This week, LB went online to share his new stance. Baby said unless he’s getting a major bag, he’s not going out of his way for collaborations.

“#lilbaby not doing features anymore” -SOHH’s Instagram

My Turn Deluxe

Earlier this month, LB blessed hip-hop heads with his new My Turn deluxe album. The revamped studio effort features new songs with fellow rap artist 42 Dugg.

Lil Baby has reloaded his My Turn album, equipping it with 7 more songs. Along with the original run, the deluxe will bring in 42 Dugg for another feature. The original release saw the album score a No. 1 spot and sticking around the top five of the Billboard 200 list. Along with the song is the new video for “Emotionally Scarred.” (The Source)

Wait, There’s More

The rap star did much more than put out new music. Baby also gave fans his new “Emotionally Scarred” music video premiere.

Before You Go

In April 2020, LB hit up Instagram to get fans excited about the new LP. Baby promised to include at least six new songs on the project.