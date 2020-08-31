Los Angeles superstar LeBron James has nothing but love for his close friend Carmelo Anthony. King James went online this past weekend to speak on just how much of a close-knit bond they have in 2020.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s Friendship

Heading into Monday, James went to Instagram to pour his heart out to Melo. The words follow a series-ending defeat against Melo’s Portland Trailblazers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

“Going on 20 years of friendship to date my brother and it will always be a privilege and honor to do what we love to do and that’s hoop! Never taking these moments for granted cause I just don’t know how many more we got together out there but what I do know is we have the rest of our lives afterwards to continue to live it up to the fullest. Love CHAMP!!! 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 @carmeloanthony” -LeBron James’ Instagram

The must-read open message to Melo sparked a flurry of positive reactions. Everyone from Anthony’s wife La La to Top Daw Entertainment CEO Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith co-signed the note.

“Melo shudve been on the @lakers” -Top Dawg “Icons ❤️🙏🏽” -La La “👑👑” -T.I. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” -Fat Joe “💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾” -Timbaland “✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾” -Udonis Haslem

LeBron James Saved Carmelo’s Life

During an Instagram Live session in March 2020 with retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, Melo let loose a must-hear story. According to Anthony, LeBron jumped into the ocean after the water initially took him away from their boat.

“We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas. We went, everybody swam [off and returned] – I look up and the current is taking me to the middle of the ocean like opposite from the boat and it was windy, all types of sh*t was going on through my head to be honest with you. Then I look up at the boat and I see LeBron jumped off the boat like he’s MacGyver – he jumped off the boat and into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with one arm and carrying me in the other. That was special. He saved my life.”

Melo x La La

In July 2020, Carmelo went to his Instagram page to unload pure emotions to his queen. Melo shared a solo pic of La La and dished on the value of true love.

“Real love is knowing your weaknesses and not taking advantage of them. Knowing your flaws and accepting who they are. When love is real, it finds a way. love is not a feeling; it’s not words. It’s an action that One decides to take. HAPPY 10Yr ANNIVERSARY My Luv @lala #15yrsandcounting❤️ #STAYME7O” -Carmelo Anthony’s Instagram

