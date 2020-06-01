NBA superstar LeBron James and his entire Los Angeles Lakers team are here for justice. The three-time league champion has come forward to send a direct message about inequality and police brutality in 2020.

Over the past few hours, James and teammates including Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard have lit up social media with a very direct message. The Lakers have let the world know they’re not rocking with anyone disinterested in their determination for equality.

“The #Lakers speak up 🗣” -SOHH’s Instagram

A few days ago, LeBron went online to unload pure emotions. King James reminded followers why NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick kneeled as a form of police brutality awareness.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁” -LeBron James’ Instagram

Over the past few days, LBJ has shared motivational posts across his social media pages. LeBron has relied on the power of his Instagram page to speak on police brutality.

The police brutality trends have caught the eyes of LeBron’s longtime friend JAY-Z. Young Hov has addressed George Floyd having his life taken from him at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota.