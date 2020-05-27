NBA superstar LeBron James and Diddy are speaking out. The iconic entertainers have come forward to address the shocking death of black man George Floyd by Minnesota law enforcement.
LeBron x Diddy
Both King James and Puff Daddy went to their Instagram pages to share their emotions. While LeBron used a meme of Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick and his controversial decision to kneel before games in protest of police brutality, Diddy used a broken heart emoji.
“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾♂️ #StayWoke👁” -LeBron James’ Instagram
“💔” -Diddy’s Instagram
Meek Mill Reacts
Rap star Meek Mill went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings. Meek acknowledged how law enforcement continues to use its power violently against black people.
“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.
In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)
Before You Go
The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said during a news conference Tuesday. “For five minutes, we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.” (Washington Post)