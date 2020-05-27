NBA superstar LeBron James and Diddy are speaking out. The iconic entertainers have come forward to address the shocking death of black man George Floyd by Minnesota law enforcement.

Both King James and Puff Daddy went to their Instagram pages to share their emotions. While LeBron used a meme of Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick and his controversial decision to kneel before games in protest of police brutality, Diddy used a broken heart emoji.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁” -LeBron James’ Instagram

“💔” -Diddy’s Instagram

Rap star Meek Mill went to Instagram Tuesday and didn’t hold back his feelings. Meek acknowledged how law enforcement continues to use its power violently against black people.

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

SMH….. it's just not right… please take this hate and police brutality away with coronavirus too. @MeekMill reacts to Minnesota cop using his knee in death of black man. SMH. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/5DAtt8Y218 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 26, 2020 George Floyd was killed by a cop using his knee to him

According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)

Thread: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incident with a 40-something year old black man who died while under arrest “wrong on every level.” A FB video shows an MPD officer pinning the man down as he says he can’t breathe. “This does not reflect the values of MPD.” #wcco pic.twitter.com/f9T6mvMkPI — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 26, 2020

The death immediately sparked reactions from local government. The Minneapolis mayor even spoke out on what went down.