Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James knows time flies by when he’s having fun. The three-time NBA champion has acknowledged his born day with a must-see throwback pic.

On Tuesday, King James went to Instagram with a flashback to his newborn days and reflected on turning 35.

View this post on Instagram

35 years of existence of life so far and I just hope that I’ve made everyone that love me from 6 months of age(picture shown) to now proud of me! Thank you for believing in me when at times I personally didn’t know i had it myself. Means a lot from the bottom, top, sides and middle of my ❤️! To my family and friends that you for allowing me to lead this family and hopefully inspire y’all along the way as well! Beyond blessed I am, and that’s why I give it back to anyone that’s around me in my presence! Good Vibes Only is the motto, Live Life to Fullest, Be Great/Kind to others and happiness is the ULTIMATE! And lastly thank you to all for all the bday well wishes yesterday! Far to kind people! Live.Laugh.Love🙏🏾❤️👑. #SFG🚀 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

A few hours ago, rap star 2 Chainz shared some epic, must-see moments from LeBron’s b-day celebration alongside Los Angeles Lakers players and his wife.

View this post on Instagram

@kingjames 35th 🎉

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Chainz made sure to also share a post giving LeBron a b-day shout-out.

Recently, James showed how much he’s grown after nearly 20 years in the NBA.