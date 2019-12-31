Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James knows time flies by when he’s having fun. The three-time NBA champion has acknowledged his born day with a must-see throwback pic.

On Tuesday, King James went to Instagram with a flashback to his newborn days and reflected on turning 35.

A few hours ago, rap star 2 Chainz shared some epic, must-see moments from LeBron’s b-day celebration alongside Los Angeles Lakers players and his wife.

Chainz made sure to also share a post giving LeBron a b-day shout-out.

Recently, James showed how much he’s grown after nearly 20 years in the NBA.