The hip-hop community is hurting right now. Everyone from Hollywood star Lauren London to Dipset’s Juelz Santana have come forward to remember the life of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman following his shocking and unexpected Friday night death.

Hip-Hop Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Over the past few hours, people have lit up their Instagram pages with memories and reactions to Boseman’s passing.

“May You Rest in Power.” -Lauren London’s Instagram

Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43

According to reports, Boseman lost a battle with colon cancer. His camp claimed he was diagnosed 4 years ago.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. (The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wait, There’s More

Boseman’s family has issued a statement discussing his life and cinematic legacy.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.” (Statement)

Chadwick’s social media pages also confirmed his unexpected and shocking death.

Before You Go

In April 2020, social media shared concerns about Chadwick’s health. People went online to weigh-in on pictures of Boseman looking skinnier than usual.

“Chadwick Boseman is definitely on his 50 Cent sh*t” –Twitter

Chadwick Boseman is definitely on his 50 Cent shit pic.twitter.com/aNlznQwA6k — MAC DESERVED BETTER (@ruthlessbih) April 16, 2020

https://twitter.com/SceneByAshlix/status/1250729850073120768

Man… I just saw Chadwick Boseman trending—and then I saw that video. Is that him so thin? pic.twitter.com/kyPaSUrHCe — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) April 16, 2020

This nigga Chadwick Boseman got a clone you can’t tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/aKeFmgSThp — Zahra💕 (@ZeeBaddie20) April 16, 2020

Black Twitter tryna find out why Chadwick Boseman look sick pic.twitter.com/zIVqaIHBzz — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) April 16, 2020

Me when I saw why Chadwick Boseman was trending pic.twitter.com/KJ4YWKMRy1 — Vladimir Villiani🔥💕 (@VladimirsBody) April 16, 2020

However, some people thought Twitter overrated. One user said Chadwick was naturally skinny.

“I think Chadwick Boseman is just naturally a skinnier guy and just gains weight for certain roles. Here’s a pic of him from 12/2019. Overall I don’t think he wants his Instagram flooded with comments telling him to eat some food”