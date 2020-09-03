Lauren London Confirms Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues Appears In NBA 2K21

Hollywood actress Lauren London is making sure the world knows they’re supporting her late king Nipsey Hussle by picking up NBA 2K21. The popular entertainer and mother to Hussle’s son has come forward to celebrate his The Marathon Continues brand is featured in the new video game.

Lauren London Confirms Marathon Continues

On Thursday, London went to her Instagram page with the huge confirmation. Lauren shared a post promoting both Nipsey’s brand and its collaboration with NBA 2K.

“@themarathonclothing x @nba2k” -Lauren London’s Instagram

NBA 2K21 Clothing Options

According to reports, NBA 2K21 went all-out with the in-game selections. Along with TMC, gamers will choices including high-end brands like BAPE.

In NBA 2K21, gamers will have at least 23 options to choose from when it comes to NBA 2K21 clothing brands. As mentioned, A Bathing Ape will be among them along with Marathon. A Bathing Ape, also known as BAPE, is a high-end fashion brand from Tokyo founded by Nigo. Based on comments on Twitter, BAPE and Marathon could be amongst the most popular options in 2K21. Other brands will include Union, Snipes, Diamond, and Sprayground. (VGR)

2K Sports also made sure to promote the endless options in clothing brands across social media.

Which brands you rockin in 2K21? 💧 #2KDay is only 2 days away… pic.twitter.com/BaabJUuyWW — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) September 2, 2020

Must-Play Gaming

Over the past few weeks, NBA 2K has teased fans about what to expect from 2K21.

Hip-Hop Remembers Nipsey

In August 2020, the hip-hop community came forward to celebrate and remember Nipsey’s 35th birthday.