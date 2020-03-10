“Power” actress La La Anthony is keeping her social media feeds pumping. The popular TV entertainer has shared a hilarious slideshow of moments celebrating her son’s 13th birthday.

Big Facts

Last night, La La lit up Instagram with a set of epic pics. The shots show the 38-year-old burying her mini-me with tons of b-day kisses.

“Question to parents of teenagers. Is this how they usually react when you try and kiss them?”

High-Key Details

This past weekend, La La shared a gushy shout-out to her mini-me. Anthony acknowledged her son’s 13th born day with a special moment alongside him.

“For his 13th birthday today, we made his Slime Dreams come true! Happy birthday to my teenager Kiyan! I love you. Nick Resort Punta Cana.”

Wait, There’s More

This week, La La went to her Instagram page with some jaw-dropping content. The STARZ entertainer shared a slew of new pics flexing her bikini body to the masses.

“Shout out to all the women out there who are learning how to love themselves & put themselves first. It’s never an easy thing, I’m still learning everyday. I see you. I love you. Happy International Women’s Day”

“All weekend long”

“A vibe”

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, La La blew people away with some insane bikini pics. The popular vixen shared a slew of new shots of herself showing off black queen magic.