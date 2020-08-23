Hollywood actress La La Anthony is putting respect on late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s name on his 42nd birthday by acknowledging his wife Vanessa. The former “Power” star went online this weekend to share heartfelt words to her longtime friend.

La La Celebrates Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, La La hit up Instagram with a pic of herself and Vanessa snapping a selfie together in a pool. Anthony dished on how much she cherished their relationship and vowed friendship on Kobe’s born day.

“On Kobe’s birthday today, I celebrate you @vanessabryant ❤️🙏🏽I know today is extra tough but your strength, love, & resilience is unmatched. I’ve never seen anything like it. Nothing makes me happier then when I tell you one of my crazy stories and u start laughing ur ass off🤣Here’s to more fun memories and big ass smiles. You deserve that. Kobe and Gigi are smiling with you every step of the way. I got your back. NOW. FOREVER. & ALWAYS 🙏🏽❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOB🙏🏽❤️LOVE YOU QUEEN MAMBA🐍💜💛💛💜💛💜💛💜” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Sunday, rap veteran Nas went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. The hip-hop entertainer shared a throwback pic of Black Mamba hanging out with fellow late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle.

“Rest In Peace Kobe & Nip That’s Off The Rip. King Sh.. Happy Birthday KOBE #thecure #kingsdisease” -Nas’ Instagram

The rap heavyweight also shared a throwback pic of himself rocking a Bryant jersey during a performance.

“Me performing in the Kobe jersey. Happy Birthday King” -Nas’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This weekend, Bryant’s wife Vanessa came forward with a heartfelt open message remembering Kobe’s life.

Vanessa Bryant’s birthday tribute to Kobe Bryant 😢 pic.twitter.com/7fSn3obHk2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 23, 2020

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid homage to Kobe’s memory. The team rocked his jersey earlier in the day ahead of a game.

We miss you, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/nAp4JbqTz2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2020

Happy birthday in paradise, mamba. It’s an honor to wear your jersey today and dedicate this day to you, Gianna and the Bryant family. #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/LdbXsyYjgD — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) August 23, 2020

Before You Go

This weekend, Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J reflected on Kobe’s life. J even admitted Bryant gave him a personal co-sign when they met in-person.