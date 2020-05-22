SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

“Power” actress La La Anthony knows how to season the thirst trap. The popular high-profile entertainer went online this week to share a must-like shot of herself flexing major Woman Crush Everyday vibes.

Oh La La

Anthony went to Instagram Thursday night with the unexpected black queen magic. She shared a shot of herself flexing major curves and thick thighs in her underwear.

SOHH TIP: Slip into some comfy gear like La La. Save big cash on some fresh sports apparel — Reebok is giving customers a huge hook-up. Right now, save an extra 40% off Sale Items with code REFRESH. Check out the selections and find your perfect gear.

“Quarantine photoshoots be like….🤍” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Back In The Day

A few days ago, Anthony hit up Instagram with a recent flashback. She shared a pic of herself on-set a film production and admitted missing her work grind outside of quarantine.

“Missing filming on set somewhere far away❤️❤️this was in Curaçao 🇨🇼 ❤️❤️(cigarette was for the character so don’t start 😜)” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

The curvy Hollywood star recently went online with a ton of pics from the annual Met Gala. La La reflected on the popular annual New York fashion event and shared shots from her past appearances.

“I know everyone is taking a walk down memory lane on this #metgalaMonday…here’s some of my looks @voguemagazine 💕 #MetAboutTime#MetGalaChallenge” -La La’s Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ySerfFJo0/ La La revisits some of her amazing Met Gala looks

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, La La hit up Instagram with a sneak peek at her French Toast masterpiece. Despite not feeling extra confident about other meals, Anthony said she would see anyone with her morning grub.

“Listen…I never claimed to be a cook..I stay in my place 🤣🤣& I know my turkey bacon looking suspect 🥴🤣BUT when it comes to making French Toast I will battle anyone‼️‼️‼️🤪‼️‼️my French Toast game mixed with my secret recipe is next level…who wants in? 🤣🤣💨💨💨💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💨💨 #cookoff” -La La Anthony’s Instagram