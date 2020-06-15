NBA superstar Patrick Beverley is ready to protest police brutality or suit up to finish the 2019-2020 season. The Los Angeles Clippers player has come forward to speak out as mixed feelings intensify about the league coming back as peaceful demonstrations continue to gather steam.

Beverley x James

This past Sunday, Patrick said NBA icon and Los Angeles Lakers heavyweight LeBron James holds all the power. Beverley said the season’s fate ultimately rests in King James’ hands.

“Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿” -Patrick Beverley’s Twitter

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

High-Key Details

This past weekend, rap veterans Game and Diddy went to their social media pages to repost ex-player Stephen Jackson pushing for the NBA to cancel the season. They both agreed the league’s come back would ultimately become a distraction for justice.

“Hood morning (no typo)….. To be honest, I miss sports & the everyday normalities of the way we lived prior to the pandemic & the situation at hand. But I have to stand in agreement with my brother @_stak5_. Anything that is or will be a distraction to the movement & or the mission of justice for all the senseless acts of violence against black people in this country as well as the countless un-just murders of our people, should be put on hold until we as a people have truly prevailed in this fight. #BlackLivesMatter” -Stephen Jackson’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Sunday, Jackson returned to Instagram to explain the importance of canceling the season. Stephen said people have to take advantage of the momentum created by the global protests happening.

“I hear everything they’re saying, NBA players have a lifestyle and they gotta make their money. Think about the people whose family members been killed by the police, ain’t enough money in the world can bring them back or heal their pain. What about them? Think about the people not in the NBA that lives have been affected by this. But they’re still out there marching. They never made a million dollars in their life but they’re still marching on the frontlines fighting for something bigger than them. As you see, some players understand now. They don’t want to play and we getting killed every night and it’s still happening. And it’s not just us, they’re killing all races. We gotta understand that. The police are killing all races but they’re killing black people more and more everyday for you to see. Our moment is now, we have to stand now. We have to take advantage of this moment, man. It’s for our kids and our kids’ kids. I can’t believe we don’t get that.” -Stephen Jackson’s Instagram

Before You Go

This past weekend, Stephen talked about his issues with the NBA coming back. He focused on senseless murders by police possibly getting overlooked with the 2019-2020 season returning.