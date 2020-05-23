Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is trolling Drake in the best way possible. This week, the curvy entertainer came forward to let the 6 God know they’re still on solid terms after getting referenced as a “side piece” in one of his leaked songs.

Kylie Jokes

Heading into the weekend, Jenner went to Instagram with a playfully nod to the Toronto native. She referenced his 2015 battle record “Charged Up” in a bikini caption. However, she ultimately changed the caption once it sparked viral attention.

6 God Speaks

Earlier in the week, the 6 God went online to put a swift end to any possible Jenner drama. Drake explained his leaked record is a few years old and also said he initially shelved the track which called Kylie a side piece.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.” -Drake’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Initially, footage went viral of Drake name-dropping Kylie during a deejay set. On the record, he’s also heard referencing other popular pop culture personalities including Jenner’s sister Kendall.

An associate of the rapper’s previewed some future hits on his Instagram Live account and in one, Drake namechecks Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and pregnant model Gigi Hadid. “Yeah, I’m a hater to society/Real s—, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece/Yeah, I got 20 motherf—in’ Kylies,” he raps in the song, adding: “Yeah, I got 20 d**n Kendalls/Young slim baddies and they in vogue/Yeah, I got 20 f—in’ Gigis.” (Calgary Herald)

Before You Go

A few years ago, the song initially leaked online. Rap star Future appeared to let people in on the unreleased tune.