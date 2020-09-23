Slaughterhouse group member Kxng Crooked doesn’t hold back when talking about women in the music industry. He says men in positions of power should stop taking advantage of and looking for sexual favors from women who are looking to advance their careers.
Kxng Crooked Defends Women In The Music Biz + Checks Predators
