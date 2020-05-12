Some astonishing memorabilia from rock and roll legend Kurt Cobain is going up for sale and it’s going to cost some major money. Next month, the guitar from Nirvana‘s “MTV: ‘Unplugged'” session is heading to auction and the estimated sale value tops over $1 million.

Kurt’s Guitar

The Martin guitar was used back in the 1993 performance just months prior to the band frontman’s death. The auction item will also include original guitar picks and a case that belonged to Kurt Cobain.

The guitar used by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during the band’s famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert is going under the hammer, with a starting estimate of $1m (£810,000). The 1959 Martin D-18E featured in the grunge group’s performance in November 1993, five months before Cobain’s death at the age of 27. Nirvana’s Unplugged performance remains one of the band’s best-known, while the accompanying album is widely acclaimed. The guitar is the headline item for the Music Icons event to be hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills in June. (The Guardian)

Post Malone Celebrates Kurt Cobain

Texas superstar Post Malone is here to rock out while making a difference. In April 2020, he held a live concert to benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while playing tracks from the iconic rock group Nirvana.

“What’s up, party people” Malone said during the gig. “We’re gonna play some Nirvana for you, and have some fun, and hopefully I don’t fuck up.” Malone added, “Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs.” Backed by a socially distanced band that included drummer “Sir” Travis Barker, Malone delivered a 15-song, 80-minute set of Nirvana tracks, including a near-complete performance of the band’s classic Nevermind; that album’s “Polly” and, surprisingly, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” were the only songs not covered by Malone and company. Malone also played three tracks off In Utero (his opener “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle,” “Very Ape” and “Heart-Shaped Box”) as well as a pair of Bleach cuts (“About a Girl” and “School”). (Rolling Stone)

Wait, There’s More

Former “Empire” actress Courtney Love, the wife of Kurt, showed her support for Malone on Instagram. The veteran entertainer acknowledged how much Malone raised in millions.

“GOOSEBUMPS! F**K YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone . nothing but love from here . Congratulations . 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief . Plus –#stylingbyme x” – Courtney Love Instagram

Before you Go

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselić was a fan of the endeavor as well, tweeting out his support during the livestream.

“I don’t think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!” Krist Novoselic’s Twitter