Florida rapper Kodak Black wants things to be right. After multiple reports of abuse during his prison sentence, Yak and his lawyer Bradford Cohen have stepped up their legal tactics.

Cohen took to social media to reveal plans to sue a United States Marshal who snapped a photo of Kodak in handcuffs. He dished out major details on cops humiliating the rap star behind bars and vowed for justice.

“Its time to start holding thes people accountable and I don’t care if it United States Marshal Chief Oloughlin ,an ATF agent that says “don’t worry we will get this fucker”, jail beatings while under the influence of an unknown substance given to him, or a the Miami Dade State Attorney Kathering Rundle (up for re election) prosecuting for same nucleus of facts as the federal case. Can you imagine a Federal Agent, taking a photo supplied to him and within minutes giving it to the press? When is the last time you saw a picture of someone in cuffs, asked to smile like a good boy, in custody by the feds? Felicity Huffman? Lori Laughlin? Name the celebrity that a Marshal, a Chief gives the picture to the press? This was a publicity stunt from the beginning, from waiting 2 days to wait to arrest him at “rolling loud” , even emailing the discussion about getting the most exposure by doing it at the music festival. They want to say someone is a danger so instead of arresting or requesting a surrender they arrest at the largest music festival in the country. Its shameful and will not be tolerated. Are people ready to recognize that although someone makes mistakes they are entitled to be treated like a human being. These people are joyful they can treat him like this…#justicereform#justiceforsome#kodak#kodakblack#justice@wshh” – Bradford Cohen’s Instagram

The renowned celebrity lawyer also spilled details on secret cameras he’d installed in Kodak Black’s house. Police had taken down the security system already in place, but Cohen managed to get a few more up to capture everything going on.

“This is just a warm up for this week. Next up is one of the candidates for Sheriffs son, part of the “jump out boys” of BSO. Then we will move on to US Marshall Service, some great video on ATF agents speaking their mind after an old raid on @kodakblack house…they didnt know I installed hidden cameras throughout the home, (same agents that charged him a year later) when they ordered the main camera system to be shut down. Maybe I will even share the call from an employee of Big Sandy USP feeling badly about how kodak is being treated, that he actually risked losing his job to call and let me know. Let’s pull this curtain way back.” – Bradford Cohen’s Instagram

Black is reportedly suffering in prison. A shocking post recently went viral from the jailed star’s Instagram account claiming guards brutally beat the hip-hop entertainer. The report came from inmates at the high-security prison in Big Sandy, Kentucky.

“We just heard from fellow inmates at Max. Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @kodakblack treatment. He couldn’t call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time. Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object, Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said “you’re not so gangster now, you’re gonna need bigger balls to survive”. We have notified his counsel @lawronin and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI” – Kodak Black’s Instagram

