Florida rapper Kodak Black‘s camp is big mad right now. The hip-hop entertainer’s team has responded to retail giant Walmart selling knockoff versions of his Sniper Gang brand as affordable chains.

Kodak x Walmart

This week, Black’s Sniper Gang team singled out Walmart. The brand’s Instagram page shared looks at iced-out pieces and hinted at legal action possibly going down.

“@Walmart got us f*cked up too! 🤦‍♂️🤯🤬 Don’t get caught slipping in traffic wearing this middle of the mall costume jewlery. #CultureVultures #FuckWalmart | Tag @akademiks @xxl @tmz_tv @theshaderoom and everybody else! (Invoice OTW @lawronin)” -Sniper Gang Apparel’s Instagram

“@Walmart stop playing and cut that check! 📑✍️⚖️ @Amazon you NEXT! Y’all ignored all the warnings and cease and desist letters now we applying pressure. ✔️✔️✔️ (check @lawronin for the facts)” -Sniper Gang Apparel’s Instagram

High-Key Details

This week, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage hit up his Instagram Story to single out Walmart. The rap heavyweight also tagged fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby about the disrespect.

“Lil Baby we finna own 1” -21 Savage’s Instagram Story

Wait, There’s More

This week, Lil Baby reacted to Walmart selling knock-offs of his chains on Twitter and didn’t censor himself. In addition to nearly selling out with only two chains available for purchase, the massive store franchise had them going for under $70 each.

“Walmart got me f***ed up” -Lil Baby’s Twitter

Before You Go

The rap heavyweight continues to prove the numbers don’t lie. The hip-hop star recently earned the top spot as the hottest artist on YouTube. Heading into last weekend, Lil Baby topped YouTube streams putting him above super heavy competition from the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy.