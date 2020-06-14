Late NBA icon Kobe Bryant‘s wife Vanessa is still feeling the loss of her family. After Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant passed away earlier this year, the celebrity mother has come forward to speak on tribute pages.

Vanessa x Fans

Vanessa took to her Instagram Story this weekend to reveal she is blocking fan pages. Bryant’s reason for doing so is the impact she’s having from seeing her late husband and daughter.

High-Key Details

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were tragically killed alongside seven others in a Calabasas helicopter crash back on January 26th.

Wait, There’s More

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made sure to tune into “The Last Dance” over the past few weeks. The retired Los Angeles Lakers legend recently weighed in on the epic documentary series, Michael Jordan‘s legacy and how his former teammate Kobe Bryant’s mentality ranked to the G.O.A.T.’s.

Before You Go

Maybach Music Group leader Rick Ross recently turned his Ferrari into a perfect modeling opportunity. The hip-hop veteran went online back in April to share some pics of himself draped in Los Angeles Lakers fashion drip. Yung Renzel went to his Instagram page with a must-see slideshow. In the pics, he’s draped from head to toe in gear paying homage to the late basketball star. The outfit even sparked some motivation for his longtime pal and fellow rapper Curren$y to step up his own fashion goals.