Kimbella and Juelz Santana Mask Up W/ Their Family For Theme Park Fun

Reality TV star Kimbella and Juelz Santana are making up for the lost time. The hip-hop couple has shared an up-close look at just how they’re clocking in family goals with their children.

Juelz Santana’s Family Time

Kimbella went to her Instagram page to deliver a few glimpses into what they’re up to. One pic shows Santana hanging out alongside Kimmy while the other shows their kids posing with them from a theme park.

“I LOVE my family 🥰🙌🏾😩😇🙏🏾 #AllIAskedFor”

“Just us 🤗🤪💪🏾”

Kimbella’s Bubble Bath

Recently, Santana and his wife Kimbella went to their Instagram pages with some jaw-dropping content. The shots featured Santana kicked back while Bella stood above him rocking an exotic outfit in a bubble bath.

“Jus When u thought playing in the jungle wasn’t fun 🤪💯✔️” -Juelz Santana’s Instagram “Welcome to the Jungle baby 🤪😘” -Kimbella

“It’s your world baby!! Welcome HOME!!! I LOVE YOU!!! 🙃🥰🙏🏾🙌🏾😘😘” -Kimbella’s Instagram “🥰🥰😜🙏🏾💯✔️” -Juelz Santana

Santana’s Tub Goals

Recently, Kim went to her Instagram page with a shot of herself and Santana in the bathroom together. The pic featured her blessing Juelz with some bath soap as he locked eyes with her in their tub.

“Couldn’t wait to put you on to this @ancientcosmetics body oil! Blueberry & Myrrh Body Oil.” -Kimbella’s Instagram

Juelz Marriage Goals

In August 2020, Santana hit up IG with an extra gushy moment between himself and Kim. In the pic, Juelz is shown kissing Bella and dishing on how much she means to him.

“I Love Being In Love With U… 😍🙏🏾💯✔️” -Juelz Santana’s Instagram “Aw shucks baby 🥺☺️🙌🏾😘💪🏾💯” -Kimbella