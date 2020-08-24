Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is capturing epic family moments. The hip-hop wife to Kanye West shared a slew of pics this past weekend hanging out with her hubby and their daughter North.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Hang Out

This past Sunday, Kim K went to Instagram with a batch of new shots. The pics feature KKW chilling with Kanye and their mini-me while rocking a pair of fresh Yeezy sneakers.

“🏄🏻‍♀️” -Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram

Kanye West Returns to L.A. For family time with Kim Kardashian.

According to reports, Kim and their kids recently returned back to Los Angeles after they all united with Kanye in Wyoming. Their oldest child North appeared to have stuck around Ye the longest during their time together.

Kim Kardashian has returned to Los Angeles with her four children as husband Kanye West remains in Wyoming. They had been vacationing together as a family since Aug. 2 but separated once again on Sunday night, as Kardashian and three of their kids (Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm) flew home, a source tells PEOPLE. North, 7, spent time with her dad in Cody before reuniting with her mom and siblings. (People)

A few days ago, Kim and Kanye united with their kids during a Sunday Service event.

WE’RE STEPPING OUT ON FAITH pic.twitter.com/Ak1sJmPz0o — ye (@kanyewest) August 19, 2020

Ye also shared an epic daddy-daughter moment with their mini-me North.

A few weeks ago, Kim K went to her Instagram with a flurry of must-see moments. She celebrated her grandma’s 86th birthday and explained the importance of being around her in a coronavirus-safe setting.

“Happy 86th birthday to my grandma Mary Jo. Last week we celebrated my sweet grandma and she hasn’t left her house since January. First she was sick and then Covid lockdown. So we got her best friends tested and driven up from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had her favorite piano player and singer from San Diego come to perform. It was such a magical day and grandma you deserve the best!” -Kim Kardahsian’s Instagram

Over the past few weeks, Kim has shared some up-close moments featuring her kids.

In late July 2020, Mr. West hit up Twitter with emotional words. Kanye said he couldn’t understand why people didn’t have true feelings about the thought of abortion.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. … There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Kanye West returns to Twitter to speak on abortion.

Kanye’s abortion tweet comes weeks after he revealed coming close to aborting his first child North West at a South Carolina presidential campaign rally. At the event, West couldn’t hold back his tears and cried about the situation.