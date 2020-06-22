Reality TV star Kim Kardashian sees much more than a rap heavyweight in her hubby. The popular entertainer went online this past weekend to gush over Kanye West‘s daddy duties.

KimYe x Daddy Gang

On Sunday, Kim celebrated Father’s Day by putting respect on Yeezy’s name. Kardashian relied on her Instagram page to salute Kanye for earning the title of “best dad” ever.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Kardashian-West went to her Instagram page to gush over how much she loves their daughter North. She also shared a slideshow of pics and clips of her first born.

“‪Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Kardashian-West went to her IG page with a couple must-like pics of her youngest child Psalm West. The shots featured her holding onto Psalm and revealing he’s already taking baby steps – literally.

“My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier this month, Mrs. West hit up Instagram with an epic family moment. The pic featured the Kanye West’s entire crew including Saint, Chicago, North and son Psalm.