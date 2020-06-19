Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is giving Tekashi 6ix9ine all the clout needed to push his “Trollz” single to a possible chart-topping debut. The hip-hop wife to Kanye West has officially co-signed the mega song’s popularity.

Kim x Trollz

This week, Kim K hit up her Twitter page to react to a fancam of herself and Ye. In the clip, 6ix9ine and rap star Nicki Minaj’s infectious tune is playing in the background.

“I love it!!!!!!!! 💋🔥🔥” -Kim Kardashian’s Twitter

I love it!!!!!!!! 💋🔥🔥 https://t.co/ok2GZQ5mIz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 17, 2020

High-Key Details

The massive salute definitely sparked Tekashi’s attention. 6ix9ine went to his own Twitter page to bow down to Kim and Yeezy.

“Im a peasant compared to you and Ye :/” -Tekashia 6ix9ine’s Twitter

Im a peasant compared to you and Ye :/ https://t.co/bsK2zLKyDd — 6ix9ine (@6ix9ine) June 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, Minaj hit up her social media pages to drop some major unreleased “Trollz” bars. Nicki admitted there are multiple alternate versions of her and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s smash and shared one of her new verses.

“The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄 https://t.co/HxYW1DDuga — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 16, 2020 Nicki Minaj reveals the Trollz alternate version

“TROLLZ (Alternative)” has reached #1 on US iTunes. It’s her 15th #1 on the platform!



Nicki Minaj now joins Ariana Grande & Rihanna as the only female artists with over 15 number ones US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/yrH0oZPihE — Access Minaj 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) June 16, 2020

Before You Go

On Monday, Nicki Minaj jumped on Twitter to promote a new “Trollz” lyrics video. The rap heavyweight shared some new artwork and provided a link to the clip.