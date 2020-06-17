Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wants the world to see how much her oldest daughter has grown in the past seven years. The hip-hop wife of Kanye West went online this week with a batch of pics to celebrate North West‘s born day.

Kim x Nori

This week, Kardashian-West went to her Instagram page to gush over how much she loves Nori. She also shared a slideshow of pics and clips of her first born.

“‪Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last Friday, Kardashian-West went to her Instagram page with a couple must-like pics of her youngest child Psalm West. The shots featured her holding onto Psalm and revealing he’s already taking baby steps – literally.

“My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last Wednesday, Mrs. West hit up Instagram with an epic family moment. The pic featured the Kanye West’s entire crew including Saint, Chicago, North and son Psalm.

“My whole heart” -Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

Before You Go

Earlier this month, Kim jumped onto Instagram with some gushy pics in celebration of West’s birthday. She also crowned the rap star as her king.