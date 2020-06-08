Reality TV star Kim Kardashian knows the importance of June 8. The high-profile entertainer went online this week to acknowledge her husband Kanye West‘s birthday.

Kim x Ye

On Monday, Kardashian jumped onto Instagram with some gushy pics in celebration of West’s birthday. She also crowned the rap star as her king.

“Happy Birthday to my King” -Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last week, Kanye’s team stepped up to address his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The response came after social media accused Ye of not getting involved following the death of black man George Floyd.

Kanye West is donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Representatives of the rapper said he’s paying for a college fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. West is also helping with the legal bills for the three families. Part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago, his representatives said. (KKTV News)

Wait, There’s More

Last Thursday, New York radio personality Ebro Darden hopped online to single out Kanye West about his lack of support. Ebro shared an open-ended question asking about West’s silence and whereabouts during these trying times.

“And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet?” -Ebro’s Twitter

And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet? — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) June 4, 2020 Kanye West has been accused of silence over recent events by Ebro

Who did this…. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hqR1ap7XVB — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) June 4, 2020 Kanye West support for George Floyd questioned

Before You Go

Coincidentally, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian publicly shared her support for Black Lives Matter. She’s relied on her social media pages to push for justice in the killing of George Floyd.