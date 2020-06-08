Reality TV star Kim Kardashian knows the importance of June 8. The high-profile entertainer went online this week to acknowledge her husband Kanye West‘s birthday.
Kim x Ye
On Monday, Kardashian jumped onto Instagram with some gushy pics in celebration of West’s birthday. She also crowned the rap star as her king.
“Happy Birthday to my King” -Kim Kardashian’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Last week, Kanye’s team stepped up to address his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The response came after social media accused Ye of not getting involved following the death of black man George Floyd.
Kanye West is donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Representatives of the rapper said he’s paying for a college fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. West is also helping with the legal bills for the three families. Part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago, his representatives said. (KKTV News)
Wait, There’s More
Last Thursday, New York radio personality Ebro Darden hopped online to single out Kanye West about his lack of support. Ebro shared an open-ended question asking about West’s silence and whereabouts during these trying times.
“And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet?” -Ebro’s Twitter
Before You Go
Coincidentally, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian publicly shared her support for Black Lives Matter. She’s relied on her social media pages to push for justice in the killing of George Floyd.