Kim Kardashian Announces She’s No Longer Posting To Instagram and Facebook

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is falling back on her social media grind. The hip-hop wife to rap star Kanye West has announced she’s temporarily ending her Facebook and Instagram presence in an effort to stop the spread of misinformation and hate.

Kim Kardashian’s Done With Instagram and Facebook

Kardashian went to her Instagram page to break the news to followers. Kim issued a full statement defending her decision to stop posting onto both IG and Facebook tomorrow in an effort to pressure the platforms into changing posting policies.

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.” -Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram

Stop Hate For Profit

According to reports, multiple organizations have teamed up for a Stop Hate For Profit movement set to go down tomorrow. Along with Kim Kardashian, the NAACP is one key group behind the online protest.

The coalition that led the boycott that saw some of the world’s biggest companies pull their ads from Facebook in July announced a week of new action against the company based in Menlo Park on Monday. Civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP are, among other things, calling on companies and high profile users to stop posting on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, this Wednesday to protest its parent company’s handling of hate and its allowing politicians lie in political ads. (CBS Local)

Companies Stop Facebook Ads

The initial Stop Hate For Profit power move happened this past summer when companies pulled advertising from Facebook in an effort to support an end to racism and hate.

The Instagram freeze is the latest salvo in #StopHateforProfit, an online campaign launched in July to address the scourge of racism, hate and disinformation on social media. The campaign’s first tactic was to call on companies to pause advertising on Facebook in the month of July to protest Facebook’s policies and practices. Over 1,200 companies stepped up, including some of the most well-known brands in the world, such as Unilever, Verizon, Adidas, Ford, Patagonia and many more. (PR Newswire)

Boosie Badazz’s Instagram Plea

Recently, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz made his plea for Instagram to let him return. The social media platform reportedly disabled his account presumably over content he’s featured on the page.